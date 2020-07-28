Luxury dedicated Rolex store opens in Glasgow

First watch sold in 10 minutes

Rolex store manager Marcus Robertson

The Watches of Switzerland Group has opened Scotland’s first dedicated Rolex Boutique in a sign of confidence in the return of consumer spending.

Launched as part of a long-standing partnership, the 133m² store has been designed in conjunction with Rolex’s interior design in Geneva.

Arranged over two floors it replaces the previous Watches of Switzerland store in the city.

Watches are priced typically at above £5,000 and it is understood the first was sold within 10 minutes of opening.

Brian Duffy, chief executive of The Watches of Switzerland Group, said: “This store opening is an extremely positive move for our Group and testament to our relationship with Rolex which dates back to 1919 when we were the first appointed Rolex retailer in the UK so it is fitting that we’re opening the only dedicated Boutique in Scotland.

“Following the Covid-19 outbreak, lock down period and phased return to retailing, all Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths stores in England reopened on June 15 with our Scottish, Wales, Northern Ireland and UK airports opening this month.

“This new Rolex store is set to be a superb addition to Glasgow’s retail scene and positive step forward in the current climate showing confidence in the market.”

Mr Duffy continued: “This period of lockdown presented challenges as you would expect but it also opened up opportunities and reinforced the strength of the brand.

“As we navigate the phased return to store retailing, we will be operating on a by-appointment-only basis in this new Rolex boutique to help manage in-store footfall and ensure the safety and comfort of colleagues and customers.

“Online consultations via clients’ preferred video conferencing platform and deliveries are also being offered until we can fully open our stores again.”