Lockwood to replace retiring Bethel at Babcock

Engineering and defence

Babcock International Group, the aerospace and defence company, has appointed David Lockwood as CEO, succeeding Archie Bethel, pictured, who earlier this year announced his intention to retire.

Mr Lockwood will join the company and the board on 17 August as CEO designate and will become CEO on 14 September, at which point Mr Bethel will step down.

Mr Lockwood was previously CEO of Cobham, one of the UK’s largest defence companies and a leading global technology and services innovator. Prior to that, he was CEO of Laird, a FTSE 250 technology company, from 2012 to 2016.

His career includes senior management roles at BT Global Services, BAE Systems and Thales Corporation. He has a Degree in Mathematics from the University of York and is a chartered accountant.

He is a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and the Royal Society of Arts and Commerce. He received an OBE for services to industry in Scotland in 2011.