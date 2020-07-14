Lawyers make switch to Brodies’ Highlands office

Law

Lisa Law

Brodies has appointed Lisa Law as a director specialising in wills, power of attorney and guardianship, and Sarah Lilley as an associate in the family law team, both joining from Innes and Mackay.

Their appointments bring the number of colleagues based in the firm’s Dingwall office to seven.

Brodies managing partner, Nick Scott, said: “We committed to our Highlands presence in 2018 so that we could support current and future clients in the region with the full range of legal services that our firm can offer.

“Our growth is focused on building that practice with local experts, and in welcoming Lisa and Sarah to Brodies we underline that commitment.”