Kilgour invests in homes to quell visitors’ concerns

Robert Kilgour: ‘essential investment’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Care homes veteran Robert Kilgour has invested a six-figure sum in additional safety equipment to ease the concerns of visitors who are allowed to meet residents outdoors from today.

As well as increasing stocks of PPE, Mr Kilgour’s Renaissance Care is kitting out each of its 15 homes with temperature-screening thermal imaging cameras and portable, industrial-strength air purifiers.

Cameras will be ready for use in its homes from Monday, with the air purifiers delivered in good time for the planned next phase – indoor visiting – that will follow.

Renaissance Care has also bought the licence to use a booking app that will allow relatives of residents to reserve a visiting slot on their smart phones to ensure social distancing.

Mr Kilgour, who has been campaigning on behalf of Scottish independent care homes throughout the Covid-19 crisis, said: “This is a substantial investment on our part, but it is absolutely essential in helping to ensure our residents and their relatives feel confident in safety during visits.”

Renaissance Care began implementing visitor restrictions on 1 March and chose to lock down all their care homes to visitors on 11 March but have allowed ‘end of life’ visits to take place throughout, following guidelines.

I have never been more proud to be a part of such a great workforce – Robert Kilgour

Mr Kilgour said: “Sadly, we have lost 48 of our much-loved residents who have tested positive during this crisis, but we have also seen 91 of our residents recover thanks to the hard work and dedication of our superb staff.

“In 30 years of working in the social care sector, I have never been more proud to be a part of such a great workforce who have fought so bravely at the front line against this terrible virus, going above and beyond and caring for what are their second families.

“These visits will be just what our residents need to raise their morale after many weeks of isolation and of not being able to see their children and grandchildren face to face.

“We are all very excited to welcome them back. Monday will be the start for all concerned of the slow and careful journey to our new normality.”