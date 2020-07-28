Intense IT develops risk management tool for Covid

Workplace manager

The technology is supported by partnerships

A Scottish technology company has used artificial intelligence to help workplaces minimise the transmission of coronavirus.

Intense IT has now formed an international collaboration to roll-out the technology.

With seed-funding from Innovate UK, which was obtained with the help of The Data Lab’s External Funding Service, Intense IT has created the WorkSafeAI solution.

As lockdown begins to ease across Scotland and the UK, organisations are challenged with creating a safe working environment for their employees.

Robert Walker

WorkSafeAI simulates any combination of mitigation actions, building occupancy and background infection rates, so businesses will know what should work best in their specific situation, before spending on these measures.

Business leaders will soon be able to verify the effectiveness of their risk policies by integrating real-time data from sensors, heat-sensitive cameras and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Robert Walker, solutions director at Intense IT, said: “The risks to society from the global COVID-19 pandemic and the steps we need to take to live with the disease, are only now being understood.

“We wanted to play our part in helping to make work space a safe space by modelling epidemiology, infection and transmission risks, and presenting to decision-makers in an actionable way.

Follow Daily Business on Facebook

“Our partnership with Silicon Valley Decision Intelligence pioneers, Quantellia, allows us to develop this unique approach to risk management for COVID-19, and of course futureproof for further pandemics.”

Adam Turner, external funding service lead at The Data Lab, said: “The last few months have been challenging for us all as the world grapples with COVID-19 and its impacts on our economy and jobs.

“The WorkSafe AI project will see business leaders making informed data-driven decisions that ensure safety is upheld as our economy restarts – an exciting new tool added to our arsenal in the fight against COVID-19.”

Intense IT’s operations director, Craig Fenton, notes that: “The project will also drive research and development into wider decision intelligence opportunities in financial services, education, construction innovation and the space sector, with a vision to develop a decision intelligence centre of excellence, joining-up industry and academia, and creating partner networks across Data and FinTech”.

Support Daily Business

Your one-off donation from as little as £20 helps support quality journalism Contribute here