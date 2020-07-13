Main Menu

Audit

Hunter promoted to audit partner at Haines Watts

| July 13, 2020

Haines Watts Scotland has promoted senior audit director Craig Hunter to audit partner to further enhance its audit services.

With more than 20 years’ experience in both industry and public practice, he leads the audit function across Scotland and has been successful in expanding the audit business and contributing to the management of the firm.

Graeme Miller, managing partner for Haines Watts Scotland, said: “The partners are delighted with the growth of the audit offering during the three years Craig has been with the Firm. 

“Craig has contributed to the success of our Audit and Assurance business during this time and has also completed our challenging and aspirational Leadership Development Programme.

“We recognise the loyalty and commitment shown by Craig in taking the step into partnership and look forward to growing the Audit and Assurance offering under his leadership.”

Mr Hunter said: “I consider this to be a fantastic opportunity to contribute further to the growth of our audit and assurance business across Scotland.”

