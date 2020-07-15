HFD Group adds McDowall to senior team

Property

HFD Group has added to its senior team with the appointment of experienced property professional Michael McDowall.

Mr McDowall (pictured) joins as property director from London & Scottish Investments, where he spent five years as a senior asset manager. Previously, he held a variety of roles at real estate agencies in the UK and Australia.

With more than 15 years in property, he has extensive UK-wide experience with lettings and marketing, as well as property and asset management. He will support the growth of HFD’s property development business, along with its commitment to sustainability and the expansion of its serviced-office offering.

Stephen Lewis, managing director of HFD Property Group, said: “HFD remains committed to growing our property development business, despite the impact of Covid-19.

“We believe there will be opportunities around what many are describing as the ‘new normal’ and we are well-placed to capture them – our touch-free enhancements to 177 Bothwell Street are just one example of that in practice.

“Michael has a great track record in property and will play a key role in supporting the sustainability of our developments, as well as the continued expansion of our serviced-office business. He is a great addition to our team at an important time.”