Hendersons latest Edinburgh restaurant casualty

Another Covid victim

Hendersons has been in Edinburgh since the 1960s

Vegetarian restaurant company Hendersons has become the latest Edinburgh establishment to announce that it will not be reopening after the end of lockdown.

Owners of the UK’s oldest family-owned veggie establishment blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for liquidating the business.

Its closure follows the Tower in the National Museum of Scotland and the Castle Terrace restaurant, both also blaming the lockdown.

Hendersons restaurant was launched in the 1960s by Janet Henderson who had inspired in her early years by the benefits of eating a vegetarian diet after travelling through Europe thirty years earlier.

Together with partner Mac and their children, the business at the corner of Hanover Street and Thistle Street has become an institution. It opened another restaurant in Holyrood Road.

A spokesman for the family said:” ‘Our family has been privileged to play our part in Janet and Mac’s great adventure that has been so well supported over the years by many wonderful customers, staff and suppliers whom we would like to thank.

“It has been a very difficult decision. There have been many challenging times however Covid was the final straw and it is with deep regret we have had to go into voluntary liquidation.

“The three restaurants and deli will not re-open and the staff and suppliers have been informed.

“We shall all miss being part of Edinburgh’s bustling restaurant scene.”