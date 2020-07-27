Hearts and Partick Thistle lose relegation appeals

Panel verdict

By a Sports reporter |

Hearts owner Ann Budge lodged an appeal (SNS Group)

Hearts and Partick Thistle were officially relegated from the Premier League and Championship today after losing their appeal to an arbitration panel.

The clubs took action after being losing their status when last season was terminated before all fixtures had been fulfilled because of the coronavirus.

The two clubs wanted the Court of Session to reverse the promotions of Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers.

But a three-strong panel ruled that the SPFL were entitled to act as they did.

Hearts and Thistle also requested £10m in compensation, but could now face paying costs, with arbitration continuing for “submissions about expenses”.

The two clubs have yet to comment on the outcome.

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel left his post just a few months after his appointment and has been replaced by Dundee United coach and former Tynecastle defender Robbie Neilson for a second spell in charge.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster welcomed the “clear, comprehensive and unanimous decision”.

He added: “I am absolutely delighted that our approach has been vindicated throughout, following an intense period of legal scrutiny and review.

“It has been a very demanding process, but I had complete confidence in the actions and decisions of the SPFL board and the SPFL executive team.”