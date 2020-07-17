Gray returns to Aberdein Considine as partner

Law

By Hayley Murden |

Aberdein Considine has strengthened its employment law team with the appointment of a new partner.

Nicola Gray has returned to the firm after a seven-year hiatus and will work primarily with its growing commercial client base in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The 34-year-old solicitor has over a decade of experience and joins the firm from Mackinnons, where she previously led employment services, specialising in the energy and marine sectors.

She joins Aberdein Considine’s national employment law team – headed by Sally-Anne Anderson – and will have responsibility for developing the practice in the north-east of Scotland.

Jacqueline Law, managing partner at Aberdein Considine, welcomed Nicola’s appointment, which comes at a time of high demand for employment law services due to Covid-19.

“Nicola is a very well-known and respected employment lawyer in Aberdeen and we are delighted that she has agreed to re-join us,” she said.

“She is vastly experienced in advising on business restructures, transfers of undertakings, disciplinary and grievance matters, redundancy queries as well as settlement agreements, contract consultations, HR issues and tribunal representation.

“She joins at a busy time as we help both commercial clients and individuals across Scotland navigate the challenges caused by Coronavirus.”

Ms Gray first joined Aberdein Considine as a trainee solicitor in 2008, shortly after graduating from the University of Aberdeen.

She completed her traineeship within the litigation department of the firm before qualifying as a solicitor based within the employment team, assisting both employee and employer clients with a variety of contentious and non-contentious employment matters.

She said: “I am delighted to be returning to Aberdein Considine at such a busy time for the firm’s employment team.

“As businesses navigate the challenges presented by Covid-19, it is crucial that they base decisions around their workforce on sound employment advice.”