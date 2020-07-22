Main Menu

New office space

Glasgow University takes space at Berkeley Square

| July 22, 2020

Berkeley Square: new location for university

Glasgow University has acquired Pavilions 3 & 4 of the Berkeley Square office complex on Berkeley Street in the city’s West End, totalling 30,740 sq ft.

The acquisition is part of its relocation from offices at 200 Renfield Street and part of its wider ‘Campus Vision’ strategy which sees the University move close to its main campus in Glasgow’s West End and offices nearby at Tay House on Bath Street.

Ian Campbell, executive director of estates at the university, said the new facilities will accommodate researchers and staff.

Martin Speirs, associate at Cushman & Wakefield, who was involved in the assignation, commented:  “The nearby Finnieston district has become a hugely desirable location to not only live and socialise but also work in.”

