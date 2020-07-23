Main Menu

Jobs secured

Glasgow firms share latest round of frigate contracts

| July 23, 2020
Type 26 frigate

Frigate contracts worth £1bn have been awarded

BAE Systems has awarded a further five contracts to suppliers worth more than £100m, as progress on the Type 26 frigate programme continues at the company’s shipyards in Glasgow.

Two companies in the city – Denholm Industrial Services (surface preparation and painting) and Malin Group (vessel load out and float off) are among those winning work which will secure 250 jobs.

Since the programme was announced in 2015 more than £1bn has been invested across the programme’s supply chain with more than 100 suppliers globally.

The contract awards come as construction on the final unit of the first frigate, HMS Glasgow, begins. All 57 units of the anti-submarine warfare ship are now under construction.

Contracts in this round have also been awarded to: CBL (Hartlepool – cable and associated works) Kaefer (Nottingham – insulation products and installation services) and SCA (Dorset – access and containment)

News, Deals & Enterprise, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

David Frost

Frost admits UK must face prospect of no-deal Brexit

David Frost: considerable gaps Britain’s chief negotiator in the Brexit talks has admitted that thereRead More

Caledonian Waldorf

65 jobs to be axed at Caledonian Waldorf hotel

The ‘Caley’ will be forced to lose staff Edinburgh’s five star Caledonian Waldorf Astoria HotelRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.