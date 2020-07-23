Glasgow firms share latest round of frigate contracts

Jobs secured

Frigate contracts worth £1bn have been awarded

BAE Systems has awarded a further five contracts to suppliers worth more than £100m, as progress on the Type 26 frigate programme continues at the company’s shipyards in Glasgow.

Two companies in the city – Denholm Industrial Services (surface preparation and painting) and Malin Group (vessel load out and float off) are among those winning work which will secure 250 jobs.

Since the programme was announced in 2015 more than £1bn has been invested across the programme’s supply chain with more than 100 suppliers globally.

The contract awards come as construction on the final unit of the first frigate, HMS Glasgow, begins. All 57 units of the anti-submarine warfare ship are now under construction.

Contracts in this round have also been awarded to: CBL (Hartlepool – cable and associated works) Kaefer (Nottingham – insulation products and installation services) and SCA (Dorset – access and containment)