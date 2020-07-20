Ex-Barclays chief Little joins North Capital Management

Wealth management

Mark Little, who headed Barclays Wealth’s Scotland and Northern Ireland division for eight years, has joined Edinburgh-based North Capital Management as a strategic consultant.

Mr Little managed 120 staff in four Barclays offices where he was responsible for £4bn of private client funds between 2005 and 2013.

In 2016 he joined Tcam as an investment director prior to the Edinburgh firm’s merger with 7IM.

Mr Little departed 7IM earlier this year, with his exit following those of several other Tcam managers, including its former chief executive and 7IM head of wealth management Alex Montgomery.

His earlier career ranged from accountant to South African game ranger. He said his new role will see him focus on helping North Capital ‘in the next stage of their development as a leading force in wealth management’.

He said: “I have followed the progress of North Capital since its set-up five years ago. They have already created significant opportunities in the sector by disrupting the traditional model.”

Mr Little also holds non-executive positions at Majedie Investment Trust and Securities Trust of Scotland as well as being a consultant to Lindsay.

North Capital chief executive Brian O’Connor said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Mark as a strategic consultant to the team at North Capital.

“Our business is at an exciting and critical stage of its development, so it is fantastic that we have been able to attract someone of Mark’s experience and knowledge to help shape our business for the opportunities ahead.”