Emilia looking to clean up with plan for expansion

Emilia Ferenc: contract gives us confidence

Perfect Clean, the Edinburgh-based cleaning specialist, is looking to expand its services nationwide as part of a strategic post-lockdown growth plan.

Since forming the company in 2013, managing director Emilia Ferenc has successfully focused on the capital, with an extensive list of clients built up across various sectors.

Having just won a tender for Napier University which will see Perfect Clean service three of the university’s sites in the city until 2024, Ms Ferenc is ready to roll out a new business plan in a bid to expand her client base throughout Scotland as well as south of the Border.

“Lockdown has been very difficult and it has been a challenging time for many business owners,” she said. “It has been a period of uncertainty for a lot of people.

“Everyone was relieved when I broke the news to them about Napier University as there have been so many stories of people losing their jobs because of the impact of Covid-19.

“This contract will help give us some stability as we move forward into what we hope will be a period of renewed growth. Edinburgh has been our priority until now but I feel the time is right to look beyond the city.”

Steam vacuuming a stairwell

Napier University houses more than 1,200 students across the capital at Bainfield Road, Orwell Terrace and Slateford Road and Perfect Clean will undertake summer housekeeping services ready for the scheduled start of tenancies in September, with year-round daily cleaning in the three locations.

“I am pleased to have been handed this responsibility by Napier University and I want to thank them for having faith in our expertise and our team of dedicated professionals who will ensure a safe and clean environment for the students,” she added.

“This long-term contract also gives us security as a firm and allows us to plan ahead with confidence and implement our exciting growth strategy in the second half of the year.”

Hitachi’s rail depot at Craigentinny, Edinburgh, is among the company’s clients

Ms Ferenc recently invested £10,000 in a range of new machines to provide specialist Covid-19 disinfectant cleaning services to keep the public and employees safe.

These include special ‘foggers’ to disinfect and decontaminate high-risk touch surfaces such as door handles, rubbish bins, handrails, kitchen surfaces, taps, kettles and toilet flushes. Steam vacuum cleaners which disinfect and decontaminate hard floor surfaces without the use of chemicals, have also been bought.

As part of its investment programme, the company will also now deploy ATP Sanitation Monitoring Systems.

ATP is the energy molecule found in all living (and once-living) cells and the systems allow Perfect Clean to swab test surfaces for Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP), to quickly assess their cleanliness, ensuring surfaces are kept hygienic and free from germs or potential infection.

