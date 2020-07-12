Electric Cycle Co raising £70k as bike sales soar

New premises

Neill Hope: ‘a revolution in cycling’

An electric bicycle retailer is capitalising on the rapid growth in cycling by launching a crowdfunding campaign to support its move into larger premises.

The Electric Cycle Company in Edinburgh, already the largest e-bike specialist in Scotland, hopes to raise £70,000 to renovate a 4,000 sq ft shop and workshop on Crewe Road North. It is four times the size of its facilities in Granton Road.

Building work will get under way next week and will take an estimated six weeks to complete.

The new store will be one of the first carbon-neutral bike shops in the UK with solar panels and battery banks for lighting and bike charging. Heating will be provided by a biomass boiler powered by the waste packaging the business creates.

ECC’s expansion comes as the City of Edinburgh Council plans to make big changes in the way people move around the city, with a clear shift towards cycling and walking.

Cycling levels have been above 2019 levels for the majority of time since Scotland entered lockdown on 23 March, though they were 1% down last week on the corresponding week last year. The poor weather is thought to have contributed to the lower levels of cycling compared to previous weeks.

Neill Hope, who took over as managing director from his father ten years ago, said: “This is something I could never have imagined when my family started the business from the back of my Dad’s office, as an offshoot from his plastering company.”

“Since the start of the Covid-19 Lockdown there has been a revolution in cycling and our sales have increased by more than 100%, as compared with the same period in 2019″