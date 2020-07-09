Edinburgh launches ‘Neighbourgood’ market

Social distance food event

Everybody needs good neighbours.. the market in Stockbridge

Edinburgh is adopting a trend developing in cities around the world by opening its first contactless open-air market.

The Neighbourgood Market at The Grange Club in Stockbridge will invite food operators and restaurants to set up stalls around designated circular seating zones for small groups.

It is hoped the venture will provide an avenue for local businesses to get up and running post-lockdown.

There are various examples of this system working well in other big cities around the world and the team from Neighbourgood Market.

Operators having secured partnership agreements with Izettle and Deliveroo to provide contactless payment and pre-order systems for the market. The market is now fully let, having attracted some popular Edinburgh based brands.

The duo behind Edinburgh concept, Preston Mommsen and Edward Wilson, said it would provide a platform for people to socialise safely.

Among those firms that have signed up are Bross Bagels, Mana Poke Bowls, Mimis Bakery, Brew Lab, Innis and Gunn and Edinburgh Gin.

Other vendors on site will include Casa Roble, Lucas Ice Cream, The Peruvian, Screaming Peacock, Rost, Mint, Caravan of Courage, Don’t Tell Mama, Lost Orchards, Good Brothers Wine Bar and Prosecco Boys. Tribe Yoga will also be hosting a range of outdoor classes on site as soon as permitted.

Gordon Tolland, Grange Club Secretary said: “It has been a very difficult few months for most people and so The Grange is absolutely delighted to support this excellent venture.

“As well as providing some much-needed cheer, it will also be a welcome boost for the local economy. Hopefully, the weather will be kind so that both residents and visitors can experience Stockbridge at its very best.”

The Neighbourgood Market will run weekly, Wednesday to Sunday with a start date of Wednesday 15 July. The trading hours will be Noon until 7pm. For further details visit www.theneighbourgoodmarket.com

The health and safety of visitors to The Neighbourgood Market is paramount, and the events will be carefully managed to ensure that social distancing is upheld and the strict hygiene measures in place are adhered to. Visitors should ideally bring their own face masks and (as per government guidelines).