Diageo launches world first paper-based bottle

Green packaging

Plastic-free bottle will be launched next year

Drinks company Diageo has created what it claims is the first 100% plastic-free paper-based spirits bottle which is expected to be launched next year for the Johnnie Walker whisky range.

It is made entirely from sustainably sourced wood and is expected to be fully recyclable in standard waste streams.

The bottle was developed by Pulpex, a new sustainable packaging technology company launched through a partnership between Diageo and venture management firm, Pilot Lite.

The technology will allow brands to rethink their packaging designs, or move existing designs into paper, whilst not compromising on the existing quality of the product.

It allows it to produce a variety of plastic-free, single mould bottles that can be used across a range of consumer goods.

The packaging has been designed to contain a variety of liquid products and will form part of Diageo’s commitment towards Goal 12 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: ‘Responsible Consumption and Production’.

Ewan Andrew, Diageo’s chief sustainability officer, said: “We’re proud to have created this world first.

“We are constantly striving to push the boundaries within sustainable packaging and this bottle has the potential to be truly groundbreaking.”

Pulpex has also established a partner consortium of food and drinks companies in non-competing categories, including Unilever and PepsiCo.

The consortium partners each plans to launch its own branded paper bottles, based on Pulpex’s design and technology, in 2021.

Pilot Lite director, Sandy Westwater, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with global brand leaders in this consortium.

“By working together, we can use the collective power of the brands to help minimise the environmental footprint of packaging by changing manufacturing and consumer behaviours.”

Earlier this month, UK-based packaging manufacturer Frugalpac unveiled a fully-recyclable paper-based bottle. Designed to hold wine and spirits, the Frugal Bottle is made from 94% recycled paperboard with a food-grade plastic liner.

