Deans and Woods join Glen Luss as directors

Gary Deans: raising finance (pic: Terry Murden)

Glen Luss Craft Distillery has appointed Gary Deans and Brian Woods as non-executive directors.

Mr Deans, a former KPMG partner brings over 35 years of experience advising privately held businesses.

His work at Glen Luss will focus on raising finance and the business’s growth strategy.

He established Strathblair Associates in 2016 and works with a number of businesses. He is a director of HALO Kilmarnock, Indinature and social enterprise Freedom Bakery. He was also appointed Chairman of Falkirk Football Club in December.

Mr Woods brings significant drinks industry experience to the team. He recently founded Alexander David & Co, a vehicle to advise businesses on their route to market, marketing, fundraising, brand development and export markets.

He is also a director of Cane & Grain International, an independent bottler of single casks of Scotch whisky and rum. Prior roles include founder & CEO at Crucial Brands Holdings, where he developed a global spirits portfolio, as well as positions at Paragon Vintners, Angostura, Maxxium UK & Beam Suntory (After Shock) and at Diageo (Smirnoff).

Glen Luss Craft Distillery, which plans to open in May 2021, will be the first distillery and brewery on the shores of Loch Lomond and the first within the Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park.

The craft distillery will include a visitor experience and produce a range of premium drinks, including a single malt Scotch whisky, locally sourced botanical infused gin, aged and new make rums, small batch vodka and a collection of craft beers.