Deanestor makes the grade with £1m campus deal

School contract

New campus is biggest school project in Scotland

Furniture fit-out company Deanestor has been awarded a contract by Morrison Construction worth more than £1m for Barony Campus in Cumnock – the largest new school project in Scotland.

Designed by Sheppard Robson, the £68m scheme is the largest capital project ever undertaken by East Ayrshire Council. It will consolidate five schools into one inclusive campus with 2,500 students and 300 staff.

Dunfermline-based Deanestor is fitting out 324 rooms across the 22,000 sqm campus, helping to create an outstanding learning environment for children, young people and the wider community. The classrooms are arranged around central atria which create flexible learning spaces for individual, small or large group educational activities.

Four linked structures will accommodate a secondary school for 1,633 pupils, a 517-pupil primary school, a 119-place early childhood centre for children aged 2 to 4 years, an 80-place supported learning centre, 30 additional places for children with special educational needs, and a sports centre.

There will be 117 learning walls, 1,800 base and wall storage cabinets, 1,200m of shelving, 1,500m of linear worktops, 100 lockers, benching for the sports centre, adjustable-height tables across the campus to meet DDA requirements, and kitchens for three food technology laboratories, as well as staff kitchenettes and a kitchen for the life skills room.