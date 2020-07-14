DB Live: UK returns to growth; Omega upbeat; DFS

Tuesday Updates

8.15am: London opens lower

The FTSE 100 fell at the open as the return of coronavirus restrictions in the US state of California and ongoing US-China tensions unnerved investors.

London’s main stock index was 52.5 points (0.85%) lower at 6,123.73. The FTSE 250 index was down by 1.3%.

7.30am: Spin-out raises funds

Edinburgh University medical spin-out Macomics, has raised new funds in seed financing round led by transatlantic VC Epidarex Capital, with the Scottish Investment Bank also investing.

Full story here

7am: GDP rises

Britain’s economy has returned to growth but is a quarter smaller (24.5%) than before the covid-19 crisis began.

UK GDP rose by 1.8% in May, according to the latest estimate from the Office for National Statistics.

That follows the record slump of 20.3% in April, and a 6.9% decline in March.

Today’s data also shows that the UK economy shrank by 19.1% in the March-May quarter.

Jonathan Athow, ONS deputy national statistician, said of the performance: “Manufacturing and house-building showed signs of recovery as some businesses saw staff return to work.

“In the important services sector we saw some pick-up in retail, which saw record online sales.

“However, with lockdown restrictions remaining in place, many other services remained in the doldrums, with a number of areas seeing further declines.”

Omega Diagnostics outlook ‘excellent’

William Rhodes, interim non-executive chairman of Alva-based Omega, said the outlook for the coming fiscal year is “excellent”.

In a statement with final results he said: “While we have decided to stop development of the allergen product lines, and the Food intolerance revenues are slowed by COVID-19, we are rapidly developing new tests, together with our partners, for COVID-19 that will need to be made and sold, ultimately, in the hundreds of thousands of units, if not millions.

“We are meeting this challenge by deploying more of our company’s resources in this area, as well as looking to expand our manufacturing capabilities to handle the tremendous increases in volume that will be needed.

“Omega has been well positioned and highly proactive in playing a key role in developing and manufacturing much needed COVID-19 tests for use throughout the world and, more specifically, to also be able to serve the needs of the people of the UK and Scotland.”

The company announced a statutory loss for the year was £6.8 million compared to a profit of £0.97m in the prior year. The main driver was the recent decision to stop development of the allergy product range. This incurred a £7.73 million net write off.

DeepMatter issue raises £2.1m

The Glasgow-based digital chemistry company raised £2.1 million from a placing of 130,830,001 shares and 11,733,334 subscription shares announced yesterday. Canaccord Genuity acted as nomad, sole bookrunner and broker.

Mark Warne, CEO of DeepMatter , said: “We are grateful for the support of existing shareholders and pleased to welcome new investors to the group. The proceeds from today’s placing provide us with a strong platform to accelerate our growth strategy and capitalise on the opportunity for DigitalGlassware.”

DFS Furniture

The home furnishings company said it had experienced “very strong” trading in stores since reopening with order intake up 69% year-on-year.

“We believe this performance materially benefited from latent demand from customers that would otherwise have completed purchases in late March, April or May and, given the wider economic uncertainty, we remain cautious on the outlook for demand.”

It said it had taken substantial cost and cash flow actions to protect the business in the face of the trading disruption. In particular, has rephased marketing spend, agreed a reduction in senior management pay, secured rent deferral agreements with its landlords and reduced its discretionary operating costs.

It expects revenue for the year to the end of December of c.£725m, down by £271m year-on-year.

Today’s agenda

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network (see below).

Today’s top Daily Business headlines

Johnson ready to ban Huawei from 5G network

Border breaks into home workers’ snack bar market

Liquidators probe £25m car park investment scheme

Hendersons latest Edinburgh restaurant casualty

Diageo launches world’s first paper-based bottle