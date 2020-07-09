DB Live: Persimmon sees higher sales; Rolls-Royce jobs

Thursday update

7am: Persimmon

The housebuilder said it has seen encouraging sales levels throughout the period, in particular over the last six weeks when net reservations have been c. 30% ahead year on year.

“We enter the second half in a strong position, with work in progress well advanced, forward sales c. 15% ahead year on year, and cash holdings of c. £830m.”

Persimmon’s total revenues for the first six months of 2020 were £1.19bn (2019: £1.75bn)

Rolls-Royce jobs

Aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce says it has received more than 3,000 expressions of interest for voluntary severance in the UK with approximately two-thirds of these currently expected to leave by the end of August.

6.30am: Markets

Traders are hoping momentum from the US and Asia overnight continues into London stocks following recent losses.

Spread betters expect the FTSE 100 index of large-caps to open 28.84 points higher at 6,185 after closing 33.74 points lower at 6,156.16 on Wednesday.

The Nikkei 225 index in Japan is up 0.6%. In China, the Shanghai Composite is up 1.3%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong is up 0.5%.

6am: Burger King warning

Fast food chain Burger King’s UK boss Alasdair Murdoch has warned that the company may have to permanently close up to 10% of its stores.

That puts 1,600 jobs at risk. Only about 370 of the restaurant chain’s 530 UK stores have reopened since the nation went into lockdown.

Today’s agenda

* First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will announce the next round of changes to the lockdown

* Rolls-Royce expected to update on its job cut plans

