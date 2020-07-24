DB Live: Retail sales up; Centrica sale; Nucleus assets rise

Friday update

7.15am: Retail sales higher than forecast

Retail sales across the UK grew more strongly than expected in June when non-essential stores in England were allowed to reopen to the public in the middle of the month.

Shops saw sales in June grow by 13.9% compared to May, above the average 8% growth forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared with June last year, sales were down 1.6%.

Former Bank of England policymaker Andrew Sentance said this is the most positive sign of recovery seen since the Covid-19 outbreak.

He tweeted: “A V-shaped rebound in UK retail sales in June. But can the recovery be sustained or is it just pent-up demand?”

7am: Centrica sale

British and Scottish Gas owner Centrica is selling its North American energy supply, services and trading business, Direct Energy, to NRG Energy for $3.625 billion (£2.85bn) in cash on a debt free, cash free basis.

The company said the deal increases the long term strength of its balance sheet with proceeds to help reduce net debt significantly and to make a material contribution to the group’s defined benefit pension schemes.

Alongside the significant restructure announced in June 2020, it “creates a simpler and leaner energy services and solutions company, focused on delivering for its customers and enabling the transition to a lower carbon future,” it said.

Centrica will focus on its core home UK and Ireland markets.

Nucleus assets rise

Wrap platform Nucleus Financial said that despite the Covid-19 outbreak assets under administration (AUA) in the three months to 30 June grew 13.1% to £15.8bn on the previous quarter and 3.2% year on year.

6am: Twitter rise and fall

Twitter drew millions more users in the last quarter because of the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests, but the social media plunged to a loss as advertisers reined in spending.

