DB Live: Netflix shares fall; Homeserve ‘solid’; markets

8.15am: London open

The London market opened slightly higher ahead of an EU summit to discuss a proposed €750 billion rescue fund. The FTSE 100 edged up 13 points (0.21%) at 6,263.84.

7am: Homeserve ‘solid’

Homeserve, the home repairs insurance company said it expects to deliver a solid performance in the current financial year.

Policy renewals and cancellation rates during the April-July lockdown have continued in line with trends, with no impact from the pandemic, it said in a statement ahead of its AGM.

Marketing campaigns to attract new customers have produced better results than expected, especially in the UK and North America.

Call traffic is at record highs at the eLocal division and Checkatrade had its largest number of consumer web visits in June at 2.76m, up from 1.74m a year earlier.

6am: Netflix shares fall on subscriber forecasts

Netflix expects subscriber growth to subside at a faster pace than Wall Street expected, sending its shares tumbling 9.5% in after-hours trading.

The company, whose shows include the true crime documentary Tiger King (pictured), added 10.1 million streaming subscribers from April to June as the coronavirus forced people around the world to stay at home.

That took the world’s dominant streaming service to nearly 193 million paying online customers.

However, for July to September, it expects to add just 2.5 million against analysts’ expectations of 5.3 million.

Analysts said that iInvestors are disappointed by the weak future guidance and see the initial boost from the pandemic coming to an end.

Shares of Netflix, which ranked among the biggest gainers of the pandemic, plunged 9.5% to $477.15 in after-hours trading.

1am: Aberdeen Harbour

Aberdeen Harbour remains a key to the regeneration of the north east economy as the region embraces new industries, says the board in its latest annual review.

Full story and figures here

EU leaders assemble in Brussels for the first time in months as they try for the second time to strike a deal on a €750 billion shared economic recovery plan

