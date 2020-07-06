DB Live: Lloyds CEO to leave; Macfarlane repays furlough cash

Monday update

7am: Lloyds CEO to leave, new chairman announced

António Horta-Osório, pictured, is to step down as chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group next year after delivering the three strategic plans and completing 10 years in the role.

His announcement comes as the the bank announces that investment banker Robin Budenberg will succeed Lord Blackwell as chairman.

Change of CEO at Aviva

Aviva has appointed Amanda Blanc as chief executive with immediate effect following the sudden resignation of Maurice Tulloch for family health reasons.

Macfarlane to repay furlough support

In the light of abetter than expected trading performance, the Glasgow-based packaging company said it does not intend to make any further claims under the furlough jobs support scheme and in the second half of the year “will seek to repay sums already received”.

It said sales performance will be only 7% lower in the second quarter compared to predictions of between 20% and 25%. Weakness has continued in the automotive, aerospace and high street retail sectors but this has been partly offset by underlying strength in the e-commerce, medical, food and household essentials sectors.

This will result in sales for the half year, inclusive of the benefit of last year’s acquisitions, being 3% down on the first half in 2019.

Barratt Developments

Housebuilder Barratt is repaying funds received through the furlough scheme and said its current forward order book was strong with sales ahead of the same time last year.

The company said it had an order book of 14,326 homes at a value of £3.25bn at the end of June, compared with 11,419 homes a year ago worth £2.6bn.

Barratt added that cash at year end was £305m, down from £765.7m, equivalent to around 25% of the owned land bank.

6am: Markets

The FTSE 100 looks set to open higher as Asian markets appeared determined to overlook the threat from the coronavirus and Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil a number of job-saving initiatives.

Today’s agenda

Pub gardens are allowed to open in Scotland.

