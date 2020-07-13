DB Live: Heathrow Covid test; Unite deal; Deep Matter placing

Monday Update

7am: Heathrow hopes to test arrival scheme

Heathrow says it is ready to host the UK’s first ‘Test-on-Arrival’ procedure which could allow COVID-negative passengers arriving from higher risk countries to enter the UK without the need to quarantine.

It is also trialling a number of technologies and processes to keep the airport COVID-secure as travel resumes, including the existing temperature testing trials and exploring the use of UV sanitation to quickly and efficiently disinfect key touch points in the passenger journey.

There has been a drop in passenger numbers of over 95% compared to the start of last year’s summer season.

It said an exit plan is now “more critical than ever”, as long-haul flights remain grounded and more jobs continue to be put at risk in an industry crucial to rebuilding the UK economy.

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said: “Travel corridors were a great first step and now we need to go further to protect jobs and kickstart the economy, by allowing healthy passengers to travel freely between the UK and the rest of the world.

“We’re ready to pilot a testing system on arrival for passengers from “red” countries as an alternative to quarantine, but even better would be to test passengers before they get on a plane. This requires a Common International Standard for testing, which the UK government could take a global lead in setting up.”

Whilst overall cargo tonnage in June was down by over 30% compared with 2019, Heathrow saw a record-breaking day for cargo-only flights on 6th June, with 140 movements in one day.

Unite acquires Edinburgh site

Student accommodation provider Unite Students has acquired a 300-bed development site in central Edinburgh, which forms part of a wider mixed-use redevelopment.

The company is targeting completion in the £24 million development for the 2023/24 academic year, though this timetable may be accelerated. The precise location was not disclosed.

It delivers a development yield in line with the company’s enhanced 8.5% target for provincial markets.

The company says Edinburgh has an undersupply of purpose-built student accommodation. The development will add to Unite’s 2,200 operational beds in the city.

Richard Smith, chief executive, said: “This acquisition represents one of three new development and forward funded schemes either contracted or under offer for a total development cost of c.£250 million.

“The scheme will be funded through the proceeds of our recent placing and delivers enhanced returns relative to pre-Covid-19 levels.”

Eos backs drugs firm

Clare Wareing and Alan Wise of Cumulus Oncology and Mark Beaumont and Andrew McNeill

St Andrews-based investment firm Eos Advisory has backed Europe’s first oncology drug discovery accelerator, Cumulus Oncology, leading a £1.7 million investment round supported by the Scottish Investment Bank, Alba Equity, Apollo, Investing Women and the endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont.

Founded in 2017, Cumulus creates spin-out companies developing anti-cancer therapies and fast-tracking treatments into clinical trials for cancer types that do not respond well to existing procedures.

The Eos-led round, which marks one of the investment firm’s largest deals to date, enables Cumulus to continue to scale its business model at pace and take advantage of what the company describes as “significant market opportunities in Europe”.

Founder and CEO Clare Wareing said: “While the business model is well developed in the US, Cumulus is leading the way in Europe. Having spent three years carefully curating a high-calibre team and building a portfolio of oncology asset-centric spin-out companies, we are poised to scale the business.

“Venture capital and trade investors see the value of the European biotech sector, which has matured markedly over the last few years evidenced by a threefold increase in venture financing, the doubling of European VC funds and increased investment from the US.

“We have some exciting portfolio and partnership announcements in the pipeline.”

Quiz ‘concern’ over cheap labour claims

Scottish fashion retailer Quiz says it is “extremely concerned” by reports linking the firm with cheap labour malpractices in Leicester.

Deep Matter cash call

DeepMatter Group, the Glasgow-based AIM-quoted company focusing on digitising chemistry, is raising £2.3 million to support its expansion plans over the next two years.

It has announced a placing and subscription to raise gross proceeds of £2.1 million, at a price of 1.5 pence per new ordinary share. The issue price represents a discount of 18.9%. to the previous day closing share price of 1.85p per share on 10 July.

The placing is being conducted by Canaccord Genuity.

In addition, the company is raising £200,000 by way of a direct subscription.

The proceeds of the cash call will be used to strengthen the group’s balance sheet and invest in sales, marketing, distribution and support, enabling it to grow market share of its DigitalGlassware technology platform and cheminformatics product lines.

The group has a growing pipeline of sales opportunities and has seen increased interest in its DigitalGlassware platform and other products.

The company has provided the platform to a top 10 global pharmaceutical company, Novartis, and is finalising a collaboration agreement with them, building on previously announced collaborations with AstraZeneca, the University of Nottingham, the University of Leeds and Cancer Research UK.

Mark Warne, CEO, said: “Since the successful conclusion of our Pioneer Programme in 2019, we have seen a steady increase of interest in our DigitalGlassware platform, which has subsequently been accelerated by the new socially-distanced working practices in labs around the world.

“As we transition from the R&D phase into full commercialisation, with a clear focus on sales execution, this additional funding will enable us to invest in our operations so that we can capitalise on this opportunity and deliver long-term growth in shareholder value.”

