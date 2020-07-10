DB Live: Gym Group sees sharp fall in members

Friday Update

8.15am: London opens lower

The FTSE 100 opened lower amid investor nervousness at a jump in coronavirus cases around the world.

The index fell 30.15 points or 0.5% to 6019.47. The FTSE 250 smaller firms also fell, shedding 0.3%.

7am: Gym Group

The Gym Group said 178,000 members cancelled their membership during the lockdown, but its internal research shows 92% of members are keen to return.

It said that in the first few days after closing there were a “significant number” of cancellations, but this rate subsequently slowed considerably. As at 9 July it had 692,000 members (vs 870,000 on 18 March) with an average age of 32.

It will be re-opening its 160 gyms in England from 25 July. Opening dates for 13 sites in Scotland and three in Wales will follow after relevant local restrictions are lifted.

Richard Darwin, CEO, said: “Opening safely is our primary concern and we have comprehensive plans in place for both our colleagues and members as we re-open our gyms.

“We are pleased to have been able to work with Government and the rest of the health and fitness sector on how best to operate in a COVID-secure way. Together with the Government we recognise the significant benefits of exercise in improving the nation’s physical and mental well-being, particularly at this time as we respond to the pandemic.”

6am: Markets

Stocks in London are expected to finish on a low with IG to a slight fall. The blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 106.54 points, or 1.7%, at 6,049.62, alongside indices in France and Italy.

Wall Street closed in the red, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 1.4%, the S&P 500 0.6%, but the tech-heaving Nasdaq Composite closed 0.5% higher.

Late Thursday news: Standard Life Aberdeen share sale

Standard Life Aberdeen CFO Stephanie Bruce sold 103,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on 7 July. The stock was sold at an average price of 265p, raising £275,226.35.