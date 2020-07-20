DB Live: Divis down; aviation protest; garment workers call

Monday Update

7am: Markets

Spread betters expect markets to open lower after European leaders failed to agree on a stimulus package to help revive the bloc’s economies which have been hammed by the coronavirus.

Brent oil was trading at USD42.84 a barrel. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is flat while in China, the Shanghai Composite is up 2.5%, and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong is flat.

6am: Dividends cut

Companies cut dividend payouts to shareholders by almost £22bn in the three months to the end of June, a drop of 57.2%, according to Link UK’s dividend monitor. Excluding special dividends, payouts fell 50.2% to £16bn.

It was the second-lowest second quarter since 2010 and the decline was the biggest on record.

Cuts were prompted by companies seeking to conserve cash with demand plunging and the UK entering a deep recession.

The survey showed 176 companies cancelled dividends and 30 cut them, representing three-quarters of payers.

The Bank of England told all banks to cancel 2020 dividends and put pressure on insurers to do the same.

FTSE 250 payouts dropped 76% compared to a 45% fall for companies in the FTSE 100 index.

Today’s agenda

* Aviation campaign: Trade union Unite Scotland launches a campaign to ‘Save Scotland’s Airports’ as the nation’s civil aviation industry faces immense pressure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Companies and airlines, such as BA, Menzies Aviation and Swissport, operating at Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow airports have redundancy consultations under way which threaten about 1,500 jobs.

Cutbacks in the aviation and aerospace industries could deliver a £320m blow to the economy, according to research by the Fraser of Allander Institute commissioned by Unite.

* Cheap labour: More than 90 retailers, MPs, peers, investors, and public bodies call on the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, to halt the exploitation of garment factory workers in the UK. A joint letter, coordinated by the British Retail Consortium, demands the introduction of statutory licensing of garment factories to ensure they meet their legal obligations to employees and are ‘Fit to Trade’.

* Spanish travel: Scottish government expected to confirm whether travellers from Spain will continue to be subject to quarantine

* Hong Kong: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will make a statement on Hong Kong

* Trade Bill: MPs will consider 31 pages of amendments setting out post-Brexit terms

Today’s top Daily Business headlines

Supply disruption a new hazard as profits hit

£50m hotel to replace Debenhams in Princes St

Johnson heads to Scotland as ‘power grab’ row deepens

PwC hired on £200k deal to advise on ferries fiasco