DB Live: Virgin Money; Amazon; car commission ban

7am: St James’s Place steady

Asset manager St.James’s Place beat analysts’ estimates for the second half, posting funds under management of £115.7bn, with both gross inflows and net inflows edging past forecasts.

Management said “there remains significant uncertainty for the world ahead.”

As a result it will retain one third of the 2019 dividend and postpone the decision on the 2020 payout until February “when we believe we will be in a stronger position to assess the impact that COVID-19 has had on our business.”

Greggs falls to loss

Greggs, the fast food retailer, said sales at it company-managed stores stood at 72% of the 2019 level in the most recent week as trading recovers from the COVID-19 lockdown.

The company reported a pretax loss of £65.2 million, against a profit of £36.7m a year earlier, for the six months to 27 June after its stores were closed for most of the second quarter.

FCA bans car finance commission

Motorists are poised to save £165 million a year after the financial services watchdog banned car salesmen and brokers receiving commission on the interest rate charged.

Deposits rise at Virgin Money

Virgin Money has not yet seen any significant credit losses nor been required to make any significant specific provisions in relation to the pandemic impact.

Customer deposits increased by 4.8% to £67.7bn which indicates that cash held in personal current accounts and savings accounts linked to current accounts is more than £600 higher on average at the end of Q3 than pre-COVID levels. This is a result of lower spending patterns during lockdown.

The group confirmed that trading in the nine months to 30 June was in line with the board’s expectations.

Q3 Mortgage portfolio was down 1% to £58.9bn reflecting the effective closure of the new purchase market under lockdown, partially offset by improved retention rates

Business lending grew 5.7% to £8.8bn driven by significant demand for the Government backed lending schemes with £619m of BBLS and £248m of CBILS lending provided at end June

Personal lending fell 2.7% to £5.2bn primarily due to lower credit card balances.

Claims for mis-sold PPI should be complete by December. The group has 68,000 complaints left to assess and expects to complete the programme within its current provision levels.

David Duffy, chief executive, said: “Our Q3 financial results reflect lower demand from consumers due to the pandemic, but strong demand from businesses for Government-supported schemes, with the group further increasing its provisions to reflect the uncertain economic outlook while maintaining a focus on margin, cost and capital management.

“We know that things may yet get more difficult for many of our customers, but we are determined to continue to support their needs where we can and to fulfil our role in the economic recovery.”

Moneysupermarket takes hit

Revenue grew by 2% in Q1 but exceptional market conditions caused by COVID-19 led to revenue falling 8% in the half.

Adjusted EBITDA of £62.8m, down 14% on prior year.

Interim dividend maintained at 3.1p , reflecting strong cashflow characteristics and confidence in the business model.

Mark Lewis, CEO, said: “I’m pleased the Group has been able to help our users save over £1bn already this year when so many households are facing unprecedented financial strain.

“COVID-19 and the lockdown measures have significantly impacted our core markets, but our brands MoneySavingExpert and MoneySuperMarket have risen to the challenge providing useful advice and savings tips to millions.

“Our business model has proved resilient, generating good cashflow throughout the crisis and giving us confidence for the future.”

1am: Amazon’s grocery ambitions

Amazon is stepping up its online grocery service after online food sales almost doubled during the pandemic and some suppliers are struggling to keep up with demand.

The US giant is now putting pressure on rivals such as Ocado by rolling out its next-day service beyond the Home Counties by the end of the year.

Retail analyst, Richard Hyman described the move as “extremely significant” and disruptive.

Shoppers have to subscribe to Amazon Prime to get the service and users currently have to pay an additional monthly fee or a delivery charge per order.

Amazon says it will roll out a quicker and unlimited free delivery grocery service to “multiple cities” by the end of this year.

In September, Ocado will start selling M&S products instead of Waitrose food.

