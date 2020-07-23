DB Live: Frigate contracts; Mail group slumps; Brewin Dolphin

Thursday update

8.45am: Betting ‘muddle’

The Betting and Gaming Council says it is disappointed that the Scottish government has told bookmakers to switch off their gaming machines under the close contact retail guidance until further notice.

It comes just days after Holyrood confirmed it would be lifting the ban on gaming machines, in-store chairs and live racing in betting shops from 22 July.

John Heaton, boss of Scotbet, Scotland’s largest independent betting shop chain, said: “We’re now incurring all the cost of the in-shop product without the benefit of the machines. It’s the worst of all worlds.

“They seem determined to put as many betting shops out of business as they can, and it’s independent shops like ours that will suffer the most.”

8.30am: London open

The FTSE 100 was trading 22 points higher (0.35%) at 6,229.08 on a number of upbeat quarterly earnings reports bolstering optimism about a post-pandemic corporate rebound.

Unilever surged 6.8% after reporting a much lower drop in sales than feared.

Security contractor G4S rose 4.3% to the top of the FTSE 250 after reporting a higher-than-expected first-half operating profit.

8am: Frigate contracts

BAE Systems has awarded a further five contracts to suppliers worth more than £100m, as progress on the Type 26 frigate programme continues at the company’s shipyards in Glasgow.

Two companies in the city – Denholm Industrial Services (surface preparation and painting) and Malin Group (vessel load out and float off) are among those winning work which will secure 250 jobs.

Since the programme was announced in 2015 more than £1bn has been invested across the programme’s supply chain with more than 100 suppliers globally.

The contract awards come as construction on the final unit of the first frigate, HMS Glasgow, begins. All 57 units of the anti-submarine warfare ship are now under construction.

Contracts in this round have also been awarded to: CBL (Hartlepool – cable and associated works) Kaefer (Nottingham – insulation products and installation services) and SCA (Dorset – access and containment)

7am: Mail events disruption drags group into loss

The owner of the Daily Mail fell to an adjusted operating loss in the last three months as its events business suffered the impact of the coronavirus.

Daily Mail & General Trust reported a loss of £2m in the third quarter against a £22m profit for the same period last year.

Circulation revenue for its newspapers decreased an underlying 7% over the nine months, including a 12% fall in the third quarter.

Adjusted operating profit fell by 44% to £63m (9m 2019: £112m) in the nine months to the end of June.

Revenue fell 7% to £934m over the nine month period and by 23% to £241m in the three months April-June.

It said Covid-19 disruption has significantly affected UK Property Information, Events & Exhibitions and Consumer Media

All businesses, other than events, operated profitably in June 2020.

Underlying advertising growth rates for the nine months include a 7% decrease across the Mail titles, with a 22% underlying decline in print advertising partly offset by 3% underlying growth from MailOnline.

The underlying decrease in total advertising revenues in the third quarter includes a 33% decrease across the Mail titles, with a 55% decline in print and 18% decrease from MailOnline.

Alliance Trust

The wealth manager has declared a second interim dividend of 3.595p, an increase of 3% year on year and said that unless market volatility is greater than anticipated in the second half of the year, it expects to use its strong revenue reserves to maintain that level of increase for the remaining interim dividends for 2020 resulting in the 54th year of dividend increases.

Brewin Dolphin

Total funds increased by 12.8% to £46.7bn in the quarter (Q2 2020: £41.4bn), with discretionary funds up 13.7% to £40.6bn (Q2 2020: £35.7bn).

Robin Beer, chief executive said: “We continue to deliver resilient results despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic have imposed on our business in supporting our clients and colleagues.

“In response to COVID-19 we have continued to review our office operations and have re-opened a number of small offices on a controlled basis, prioritising our employee’s and clients’ health and safety and ensuring consistency with government’s guidelines. We anticipate that our larger offices will take longer to reopen fully.”

AJ Bell

The investment platform said total assets under administration (AUA) increased to £54.3 billion, up 7% over the last 12 months and 12% in the quarter.

Management currently expects profit before tax for the year ending 30 September 2020 to be at least £2.5 million above current market consensus.

Carnival extends cruise delays

Princess Cruises and P&O are extending the pause in cruise operations. It will impact the following Princess voyages:

* All cruises sailing in and out of Australia on Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Sapphire Princess, Sea Princess, and Sun Princess through October 31, 2020

* All sailings in Asia, Caribbean, California Coast, Hawaii, Mexico, Panama Canal, South America & Antarctica, Japan, and Tahiti/South Pacific through December 15, 2020

“We share in our guests’ disappointment in cancelling these cruises,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “We look forward to the days when we can return to travel and the happiness it brings to all who cruise.”

P&O Cruises announced it was extending its rolling pause in operations across Australia and New Zealand to October 29, 2020

6am: Markets

IG futures indicate the FTSE 100 index to open 4 points higher at 6,211.10. The blue-chip index closed down 62.63 points, or 1.0%, at 6,207.10 on Wednesday.

Asian markets were trading mixed overnight with the Hang Seng (+0.37%) and Asx (+0.18%) up while the Kospi (-0.91%), and notably, the Shanghai Comp (-1.19%) was down amidst renewed US-China tension over the closure of Chinese Embassy in Houston, Texas.

Today’s agenda

The Prime Minister is in Scotland

Today’s top Daily Business headlines

Jobs to be axed at five star Edinburgh hotel

Johnson accused of ‘panic’ over independence support

SEC reports boost to events calendar in sign of revival