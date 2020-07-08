DB Live: Boohoo review; Springfield record; Craneware

Wednesday Update

7am: Boohoo review

The board of online fast fashion retailer Boohoo said it was “shocked and appalled” by the recent allegations over cheap labour at one of its suppliers and has launched a review led by Alison Levitt QC as part of its commitment to rebuilding the reputation of the textile manufacturing industry in Leicester.

The company is backing the review with a £10m investment “to eradicate supply chain malpractice” and will work with the Home Secretary and the local authority on any investigations.

It said there were some inaccuracies in last Sunday’s media report. The garments featured were not actually manufactured in Leicester, but in Morocco. Post production, the garments were shipped back to the UK by the supplier to be repackaged into compliant boxes for delivery to the Group’s international distribution centre in Burnley. This was the process that was filmed at a premises formerly operated by Jaswal Fashions.

Jaswal Fashions, contrary to the media report, is not and has never been a supplier for the group, and does not operate in the unit stated.

“Our investigation to date has not found evidence of suppliers paying workers £3.50 per hour. However, we have found other evidence of non-compliance with our Code of Conduct and the Group has taken the decision to immediately terminate its relationship with both suppliers.”

Boohoo said it supports UK manufacturing and the British fashion industry and 40% of the products it sells are manufactured in the UK, supporting thousands of jobs in this country that may otherwise be lost to overseas markets.

“Producing garments in the UK does not bring a cost advantage for the Group. We produce garments in the UK because of its proximity to our international distribution centres.”

Next and Asos last night announced they have dropped Boohoo clothing from their websites.

Boohoo has seen more than £1 billion wiped from its share value in the past two days.

Other online retailers, including Zalando and Very.co.uk, have also temporarily suspended the sale of Boohoo items.

Springfield Properties – record reservations

The number of reservations received in the first week following the reopening of construction sites in Scotland on 15 June was the highest the company has recorded in a one-week period – and substantially higher than normal for this time of year.

The Elgin-based group has also began handing over homes that were nearing completion prior to lockdown. As a result, the group expects Q1 2020/21 sales to be significantly higher than the equivalent period last year.

It has maintained a “robust” financial position throughout the pandemic, and has entered the second half of 2019/20 with a strong order book of contracted revenue, it said.

Craneware well-positioned

Healthcare billing company Craneware said it expects to deliver standstill results with revenue for the year coming in at $71.4m (FY19: $71.4m) and adjusted EBITDA of $24.5m (FY19: $24m).

Trading in the first 9 months of the year, prior to the outbreak, had been strong, with total sales tracking over 30% above the prior year.

Since the outbreak, the company has not drawn on support from either the UK or US governments, instead focusing on cost-control.

The company said it is well-positioned to continue its investment strategy whilst executing on any “market opportunities” that arise. The board’s current expectation is to pay a dividend for the year to 30 June 2020, to be announced in September, in line with the board’s usual practice, and will take into account market conditions at that time.

The company believes he global pandemic has highlighted the importance of usable financial and operational data which will drive further investment by hospitals.

Keith Neilson, CEO, pictured, said: “We continue to look to the future with high levels of optimism in the resilience of the Company, our team and that of our customer base.”

FirstGroup

The transport company reported a statutory operating loss of £152.7m (2019: profit of £9.8m) which includes the Greyhound impairment charge of £186.9m (of which £124.4m was in the first half).

Chief executive Matthew Gregory said: “Despite the near-term uncertainty, the long-term fundamentals of our businesses remain sound.

“We are resolutely committed to delivering our strategy to unlock material value for all shareholders through the sale of our North American divisions at the earliest appropriate opportunity.

Today’s agenda

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will deliver his summer statement (12.30pm)