DB Live: B&Q enjoys lockdown lift; Stagecoach ‘creditable’

Wednesday Update

8am: University acquires space

Glasgow University has acquired space for researchers and staff in the city’s West End.

7am: B&Q sees strong demand

B&Q owner Kingfisher said it expects interim pre-tax profits to be higher as strong demand continued across its markets after the lifting of coronavirus lockdowns. It withheld guidance because of the continued uncertainty.

Group second quarter like-for-like sales to 18 July rose 21.6% as lockdown eased. For the year they declined 3.7%.

“Based on the strong sales seen to date in Q2, combined with cost reductions benefiting H1 (some of which are non-recurring), the company anticipates its half year adjusted pre-tax profit to be ahead of prior year,” the company said on Wednesday.

“While we are entering the second half with a favourable trading backdrop, second half visibility remains low given uncertainty around Covid-19 and the wider economic outlook. As such, no specific financial guidance is provided for full year 20/21.”

Stagecoach sees long term change

Bus operator Stagecoach does not see passenger numbers returning to pre-COVID-19 levels for some years with permanent changes expected in travel patterns.

People working from home, online shopping, telemedicine and home education will all have a long-term impact on the number of journeys.

The company is undertaking a further review of its cost base to reduce overheads.

Martin Griffiths, Stagecoach chief executive, said: “We have achieved a creditable set of financial results in what has been one of the most challenging and sobering periods for citizens, communities and economies across the globe in living memory.”

Revenue from continuing operations for the year to 2 May was £1.4 billion (2019: £1.87bn). The lower revenue reflects the end of the Virgin Trains East Coast franchise in June 2018 and the end of the East Midlands Trains franchise in August 2019.

Adjusted total operating profit from continuing operations was £119.7m (2019: £161.3m). There is no recommended dividend.

6.30am: China rises

China stocks were buoyed by Beijing’s capital market reforms, recovering from a trough hit last week because of worries over policy tightening and foreign outflows.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2% to 3,360.78.

Today’s agenda

Royal Bank of Scotland is renamed NatWest Group, although the customer facing brands are unchanged.

Chief executive Alison Rose said: “The bank has changed fundamentally over the last decade and now is the right time to align our Group name with the brand under which the majority of our business is delivered.”

Branches and banknotes continue to carry the RBS name which will also remain on the Gogarburn headquarters.

The change was announced in February.

Catch up: Mealy-mouthed claims over RBS name change do nothing for trust

