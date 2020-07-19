Corporate finance specialist strengthens GTS board

Security

GTS Solutions CIC has strengthened its board with the appointment of corporate finance specialist Stephen Paterson as a non-executive director.

For the past five-and-a-half years Mr Paterson has been a director with Quest Corporate in Edinburgh.

He joins GTS Solutions as part of the company’s plan to focus on its converged security model.

“We are delighted to get someone of Stephen’s experience and calibre in the industry,” said CEO Chris Thewlis.

Mr Paterson said: “I have watched GTS grow significantly over the last 18 months and met Chris during that period.

“I had given him various ad-hoc financial advice as he grew the business and it has grown to the extent that now it has to strengthen its board, particularly on the financial side.”

The board of GTS Solutions now has five directors.