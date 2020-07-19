Main Menu

Security

Corporate finance specialist strengthens GTS board

| July 20, 2020

GTS Solutions CIC has strengthened its board with the appointment of corporate finance specialist Stephen Paterson as a non-executive director.

For the past five-and-a-half years Mr Paterson has been a director with Quest Corporate in Edinburgh.

He joins GTS Solutions as part of the company’s plan to focus on its converged security model.

“We are delighted to get someone of Stephen’s experience and calibre in the industry,” said CEO Chris Thewlis.

Mr Paterson said: “I have watched GTS grow significantly over the last 18 months and met Chris during that period.

“I had given him various ad-hoc financial advice as he grew the business and it has grown to the extent that now it has to strengthen its board, particularly on the financial side.”

The board of GTS Solutions now has five directors.

Appointments, Property No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Dave McConachie and Hugh Lennie

Bellrock Technology adds experience to top team

Dave McConachie and Hugh Lennie Bellrock Technology has appointed Dave McConachie as chief commercial officerRead More

Gray returns to Aberdein Considine as partner

Aberdein Considine has strengthened its employment law team with the appointment of a new partner.Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.