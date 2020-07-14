Consultant McColl joins recruiter Two Rivers

Recruitment

Marion McColl, an experienced recruitment sector consultant, has joined the team at Glasgow-based recruitment firm, Two Rivers.

Ms McColl, whose early career was spent in the international freight and shipping industry before she was herself headhunted into the recruitment sector, specialised initially in recruiting candidates for management posts in logistics and distribution.

She later held senior recruitment roles in Aberdeen where she focused on the energy sector before spending some years, with her husband, in Kazakhstan. Now, once again UK-based, she will be relocating from Aberdeen to join Two Rivers Recruitment in Glasgow.

Eddie Finnigan, Two Rivers founder and managing director, said: “I met Marion some years ago when I was in an HR role at the food distributor Brake Brothers. She was great to work with: efficient, fun, and totally reliable.

“She also brought us some outstanding candidates who went on to do great work for my employer.

“When I heard Marion was back in the UK and willing to re-locate to Glasgow, I jumped at the opportunity to invite her to join us.”

Ms McColl added: “I am delighted to have joined Two Rivers at this historically important time, since the only way for the economy is up.”