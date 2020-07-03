Commsworld and CityFibre in £15m digital deal

Connectivity support

The deal will provide digital connections for 180 buildings

Network connectivity firm Commsworld has been awarded a £15 million contract – largest public sector digital contract agreed in the UK this year.

The marathon deal, lasting 17 years, will see it upgrade connections in 180 buildings owned by Renfrewshire Council in partnership with CityFibre, the UK’s third national digital infrastructure platform.

CityFibre will design, build, operate and own more than 80% of the new network, with Commsworld delivering connectivity to the remaining sites and providing all services over the new network.

Once completed, the full fibre network will transform Renfrewshire Council’s delivery of a range of frontline public sector services.

Construction in Renfrewshire is set to begin this summer creating a core network of approximately 130km.

Commsworld chief operating officer, Bruce Strang, said: “This is a very exciting new contract for Commsworld.

“We have demonstrated a track record of success in delivering massively enhanced infrastructure to Edinburgh, the Scottish Borders and Glasgow, and look forward to delivering the same for Renfrewshire Council.”

Rob Hamlin, chief commercial officer at CityFibre, said: “The Coronavirus has highlighted the critical role of digital connectivity in our daily lives and this will only continue to increase.”