Main Menu

Connectivity support

Commsworld and CityFibre in £15m digital deal

| July 3, 2020
ultrafast broadband

The deal will provide digital connections for 180 buildings

Network connectivity firm Commsworld has been awarded a £15 million contract – largest public sector digital contract agreed in the UK this year.

The marathon deal, lasting 17 years, will see it upgrade connections in 180 buildings owned by Renfrewshire Council in partnership with CityFibre, the UK’s third national digital infrastructure platform.

CityFibre will design, build, operate and own more than 80% of the new network, with Commsworld delivering connectivity to the remaining sites and providing all services over the new network.

Once completed, the full fibre network will transform Renfrewshire Council’s delivery of a range of frontline public sector services.

Construction in Renfrewshire is set to begin this summer creating a core network of approximately 130km.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

Commsworld chief operating officer, Bruce Strang, said: “This is a very exciting new contract for Commsworld.

“We have demonstrated a track record of success in delivering massively enhanced infrastructure to Edinburgh, the Scottish Borders and Glasgow, and look forward to delivering the same for Renfrewshire Council.”

Rob Hamlin, chief commercial officer at CityFibre, said: “The Coronavirus has highlighted the critical role of digital connectivity in our daily lives and this will only continue to increase.”

News, Deals & Enterprise, Scotland, Technology No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Sunday National and Herald on Sunday - first copies

Herald staff among latest job cuts by Newsquest

Papers facing more redundancies About a dozen staff at The Herald and The National areRead More

Sturgeon

Sturgeon hits back over ‘unfinished projects’

Nicola Sturgeon: insisted work was under way Nicola Sturgeon today insisted that the Scottish governmentRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.