Clarke added to estates team at Murray Snell

Specialist private client firm Murray Snell, part of the MacRoberts Group, has appointed Gail Clarke as an associate in its estates, forestry, agriculture & renewables team as part of the firm’s plan to expand its practice throughout Scotland.

With more than 25 years’ experience, Ms Clarke advises landowners, farmers, developers, communities and commercial clients.

Neil Kennedy, managing partner, MacRoberts said:“Part of our overall plans for growth involve broadening our service lines and bringing in new and exciting talent. This is a sign of our ongoing commitment to grow the Murray Snell brand within the MacRoberts Group.”

Ms Clarke said: “Joining a firm with the pedigree and quality of Murray Snell, backed by the strength and depth of MacRoberts, is a huge privilege and I look forward to adding to the exciting growth and development plans across Scotland.”