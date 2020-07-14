Cancer therapy spin-out Macomics raises £3.2m

Backing from new fund

Elizabeth Roper: leading the investment

Edinburgh University medical spin-out Macomics, has raised £3.2 million in a seed financing round led by transatlantic VC Epidarex Capital, with the Scottish Investment Bank also investing.

It is one of the first investments from the recently-launched Epidarex Capital III UK fund.

Company formation and in-licensing of the technology has been facilitated by Edinburgh Innovations, the commercialisation service for the University of Edinburgh.

Macomics will use the proceeds of this fundraising round to develop therapies to increase the body’s immune defence against tumours.

The company’s approach is based on leading academic research around macrophage biology, particularly in cancer, from the laboratory of Professor Jeffrey Pollard, Director of the MRC Centre for Reproductive Health at the University of Edinburgh, working with co-founder Dr Luca Cassetta.

Macomics has also appointed biotechnology industry experts Dr Robert Haigh and Dr Jane Dancer as CEO and non-executive director respectively.

Dr Haigh has worked extensively in R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, with roles at Ferring and Boehringer Ingelheim, where he was involved in oncology research.

Follow Daily Business on Facebook

Dr Dancer is a business development specialist with over 30 years’ experience in the life science industry across biotech, pharma and agrochemicals. She was formerly chief business officer at F-star, VP Business Development at Cellzome and Director, Business Development at Cambridge Antibody Technology.

Professor Jeffrey Pollard, founder director of Macomics & Director of the MRC Centre for Reproductive Health at the University of Edinburgh said: “The creation of Macomics based on the research of my group at the University of Edinburgh provides the team with an exciting opportunity to develop new effective cancer drugs… that will bring real clinical benefit to many more patients suffering from cancer.”

Dr Elizabeth Roper, partner at Epidarex Capital & investor director at Macomics, said: “We have known Jeff and his team and followed their world-leading research in macrophage biology for some time and are delighted to be leading this investment that triggers the launch of Macomics.

“We look forward to working with the team to support Macomics’ growth and to help it realise the potential of its world-class science.”