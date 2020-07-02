Main Menu

1900 jobs lost

Cafe Rouge and Bella Italia latest restaurant victims

By a Daily Business reporter | July 2, 2020

Latest casualty: 91 outlets will close

The owner of restaurant chains Café Rouge and Bella Italia has become the latest to collapse into administration.

It will mean 91 outlets closing immediately, and 1,900 of the firm’s 6,000 staff will lose their jobs.

Administrators to the Casual Dining Group, Alix Partners are seeking offers for all, or parts, of the remaining business.

Casual Dining Group, which also owns the Las Iguanas chain, applied in May to appoint administrators at the High Court as it found it increasingly difficult to pay its rents. Today it said it had already received “multiple offers” for the business.

Chief executive James Spragg said: “We are acutely aware of our duty to all employees and recognise that this is an incredibly difficult time for them.

“Working alongside the administrators, we will do everything we can to support them through this process, with a view to preserving as much employment as we are able to.”

