Main Menu

First quarter down

BT hit by squeeze on sport, unveils small firms plan

| July 31, 2020
BT Sport

Revenue fell for television operation

Reduced income from BT Sport and the impact of Covid-19 on business activity saw group revenue for the first quarter fall 7% to £5.25 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at £1.8bn, also down 7%, driven by the fall in revenue and continued investment in customer experience, partly offset by Covid-19 mitigating actions and savings from the company’s transformation programmes

Reported profit before tax of £561m is down 13%, due to reduced EBITDA, higher interest expense, and higher depreciation and amortisation charges; partly offset by the gain on disposal of Spanish operations

BT has introduced a Small Business Support Scheme to help small businesses.

The plan includes a commitment to pay its 4,500 small business suppliers promptly and within 30 days of being invoiced, to helping firms fund the cost of ultrafast business connections, as well as access to free resources such as business mentoring, digital skills, marketing tools and mental health support.

Results & Updates No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Ruth Davidson at election rally

DB Live: Davidson joins Lords; Johnson postpones easing

5pm: Davidson appointed peer Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has been admitted to theRead More

Drummond House

NatWest/RBS swings to loss as bad debts mount

RBS forecasts rising impairments (pic: Terry Murden) NatWest/RBS swung to a first half operating lossRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.