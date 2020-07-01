Brooks co-founder joins Aubrey Capital Management

Fund management

Brooks Macdonald co-founder Jon Gumpel has joined Edinburgh-based Aubrey Capital Management. Mr Gumpel (pictured) was one of the four founding partners of Brooks in 1991. He spent 28 years with the firm until his departure last October.

Latterly, he ran the £660m IFSL Brooks Macdonald Defensive Capital fund, which had returned 9.9% in the three years to the end of September 2019, beating the 8.5% average in the Mixed Asset – Absolute Return peer group.

Aubrey Capital was set up in 2006 by former First State fund manager Andrew Dalrymple.

In the three years to the end of May, the Aubrey Global Conviction fund has returned 66.2%, well ahead of the peer group average of 18%.

Its Emerging Markets fund has also beaten its peer group over the last three years, returning 28.1% versus the 0.5% average.