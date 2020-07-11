Britons face long list of EU barriers after transition

Brexit paper

The EU Commission says there will be ‘inevitable disruptions’

New warnings have emerged of the barriers that will go up between the UK and EU irrespective of the outcome of negotiations on future relations.

Documents reveal that Britons will be “subject to thorough checks” at borders when entering EU countries (apart from Ireland) and the Schengen area, as they will be “treated as third-country nationals”.

UK driving licences will not be automatically recognised but will be subject to the approval of individual countries.

The EU ban on additional mobile roaming charges will no longer be guaranteed for travellers between the UK and the continent, leaving British and EU operators free to slap on extra fees.

Passengers may no longer be protected by EU consumer rights when travelling between the EU and the UK depending on the mode of transport, the Commission says.

Follow Daily Business on Facebook

The warnings come in a document seen by the website euro news. It says the changes are the consequence of the British government’s choices on future relations, and on the decision not to extend the transition period.

The document says: “These inevitable disruptions will occur as of 1 January 2021 and risk compounding the pressure that businesses are already under due to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

UK authorisations for services — in the financial, transport, audiovisual and energy sectors — will no longer be valid in the EU from January.

This means that UK service providers and professionals will have to demonstrate they comply with EU conditions imposed on foreign firms or individuals. Professional qualifications will no longer automatically be recognised.

The Commission points out that from the end of the transition period, the UK will no longer benefit from several hundred international agreements struck by the EU with third countries in matters such as trade, mutual recognition, veterinary arrangements or aviation.

The British government has argued that the UK’s ability to strike its own trade deals is one of the advantages of Brexit. Official information updated in late June lists agreements with 20 countries or trading blocs ready to take effect in January 2021.

The publication of the document comes ahead of a debate in the Commons when Prime Minister Boris Johnson will come pressure to accept the EU’s offer of a transition extension.

Europe must and should prepare for a situation in which an agreement does not happen – Angela Merkel, German Chancellor

SNP MPs are increasingly concerned at the lack of any meaningful consultation with the Scottish Government and other devolved nations on the Brexit talks – and say a new “internal market’ bill will amount to a Tory power grab in devolved areas, including agriculture and food standards.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel ordered the EU to prepare for No-Deal, warning Europe “must and should prepare for a situation in which an agreement does not happen” due to lack of progress.

The British Retail Consortium is calling on the UK Government and the EU to negotiate a zero-tariff trade deal to avoid price increases for consumers.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

In May, the UK published its new tariff schedule, which will apply from 1 January if a deal is not agreed.

Under the schedule, 85% of foods imported from the EU will face tariffs of more than 5%. This includes 48% on beef mince, 16% on cucumbers, and 57% on cheddar cheese. The average tariff on food imported from the EU would be over 20%.

“Given the highly competitive nature of retail, the industry cannot absorb all these increased costs, meaning the public would face higher prices from 1 January 2021,” says the BRC.