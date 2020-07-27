Bounce back will take 18 months longer, says EY

Forecast points to delay

Restaurants and bars will struggle to recover

A revival of the UK economy will take 18 months longer than earlier forecasts, according to the EY Item Club.

Researchers say hopes of a V-shaped recovery are fading and the the economy will now contract by 11% this year compared to the Item Club’s earlier forecast of 8%.

Howard Archer, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said: “Consumer caution has been much more pronounced than expected.”

He said the UK economy is now not expected to match its Q4 2019 size until late-2024 – much later than the early-2023 prediction from the June forecast.

Additionally, the Item Club now expects the Q2 GDP contraction to come in at a record 20% – a sizeable downgrade from the 15% contraction predicted last month.

Positively, growth prospects for 2021 have been raised slightly, with the economy now forecast to grow 6.5% over the year, up from the 5.6% predicted in June’s forecast, and up from 4.5% in April’s forecast. The economy is expected to return to growth in Q3 2020 with expansion around 12% quarter-on-quarter (q/q).

Follow Daily Business on Facebook

The downgrades to the forecast for 2020 have been largely driven by weaker-than-expected growth of just 1.8% in May, with the services sector particularly hampered by COVID-19 even as restrictions ease.

Mr Archer said: “The UK economy may be past its low point but it is looking increasingly likely that the climb back is going to be a lot longer than expected. May’s growth undershot even the lowest forecasts.

“By the middle of this year, the economy was a fifth smaller than it was at the start. Such a fall creates more room for rapid growth later, but it will be from a much lower base.”

The EY Item Club forecasts that the unemployment rate will rise to around 9.0% in late-2020 and early-2021, up from 3.9% in the months to May. This is also expected to contribute to more subdued levels of consumer spending. Consumer spending is expected to fall 11.6% over the course of 2020, before rising 6.6% in 2021 as the labour market starts to recover.

Business investment could fall 22.3% over the course of 2020. Despite a forecast of overall growth in business investment of just 1.3% in 2021, significant q/q improvements are expected as the year progresses.