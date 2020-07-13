Border breaks into home workers’ snack bar market

£1m investment

New machinery will produce up to 500 chocolate biscuit bars a minute

A sharp increase in snacking among home-working Britons has encouraged Scottish food firm Border Biscuits to make its first foray into the snack bar market.

The Lanark-based company is backing the move with a £1m investment that represents 20% of last year’s sales of its top-selling ginger biscuits.

It has secured a UK foothold via a listing in 182 outlets of supermarket chain Morrisons, building on its existing relationship with the big four grocer.

Border Biscuits said the deal “is only the start” of its move into a snack bar category which is growing within a 50% increase in snacking during lockdown, according to Kantar World Panel figures.

“There is a clear consumer trend for chocolate biscuit bars,” said a company spokesman, adding that “we are continuing to work closely with retailers to target more stores and wider distribution”.

John Cunningham, managing director at Border Biscuits, said: “Coronavirus has presented countless challenges for our business.”

With a turnover of £17.9m, the company employs around 170 staff.