Biotech firm E&O lands £7m Covid testing deal

Breakthrough product

E&O makes the solution at Bonnybridge

Scottish biotech firm E&O Labs has secured a deal worth up to £7m with NHS Scotland after creating a chemical solution that improves the efficiency and safety of the Covid-19 testing process.

The VPSS solution has been developed by Bonnybridge-based E&O Laboratories.

An initial quantity of 85,000 units will be distributed across Scotland from this week.

Trade minister Ivan McKee said: “Since the start of this pandemic the Scottish government has supported many Scottish businesses to innovate and alter their production processes, allowing us to be less reliant on global supply chains.

“E&O’s work in this area secures a Scottish supplier of a crucial testing chemical that not only streamlines the testing process and supports our national test and protect programme, it will also further improve the safety of lab workers carrying out these essential tests.”

Virginia Lucey, managing director of E&O said: “Our research and development team worked tirelessly with NHS virology experts to design formulations that will aid reliable testing of Covid-19.”