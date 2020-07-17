Bellrock Technology adds experience to top team

Data analytics





Dave McConachie and Hugh Lennie

Bellrock Technology has appointed Dave McConachie as chief commercial officer and Hugh Lennie as chief financial officer.

The pair have taken up their roles as the Glasgow-based data analytics innovator gears up for the next stage release of its delivery platform, Lumen.

Mr McConachie, who specialises in growing entrepreneurial high growth companies with ambition and potential to scale and expand in their markets, brings more than 30 years’ experience of sales and client acquisition to the business.

He said: “Bellrock Technology is a company with real ambition and vision.”

Mr Lennie, a chartered accountant, brings close to 40 years’ experience to the company having held senior positions with Murray International Group, Weston Transport and Digital Sports Arena, among others.

Follow Daily Business on Facebook

He has worked across a wide range of sectors, including technology, manufacturing, engineering, IT and computer gaming.

He said: “This is a very exciting time for Bellrock Technology. I’m delighted to be part of a Scottish company that is taking its groundbreaking new technology into a host of new markets.”

Chief executive Adam Brown said: “I am thrilled that Dave and Hugh have joined Bellrock Technology.

“They have the quality and depth of experience we need as a company, with a proven track record in helping firms – especially high-growth companies with loads of ambition and potential – to scale and expand their markets.

“They are fantastic additions to our talented leadership team. Together we are ready to take Bellrock Technology into new sectors and reach new heights as a business.”

Support Daily Business

Your one-off donation from as little as £20 helps support quality journalism Contribute here