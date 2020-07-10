Argos delivery firm XPO to axe 218 Mossend jobs

Work moves south

XPO is a multinational company

XPO Logistics plans to close its distribution site at Eurocentral and transfer the work to Heywood in England with the loss of 218 jobs.

The warehouse and distribution site at Mossend provides distribution services exclusively for Argos and if the proposal goes ahead there would be no workers left at the site by 7 January.

XPO said the transfer of work to England will start in September. The company is said to have blamed the decision on the acquisition of Argos by Sainsbury’s and the “challenging retail environment”.

The company is an American multinational transport and contract logistics company managing supply chains for 50,000 customers. It operates in 30 countries, with approximately 100,000 employees

Kenny Jordan, Unite regional officer, said: “The timescales and timing of this announcement comes as a shock because the Mossend site based at Eurocentral has been outperforming other distribution sites for some time now.

“Unite will exhaust every avenue to retain these jobs because there is no logical business reason for this decision and our members will have every support possible from their trade union.”