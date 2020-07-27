Argo heads to Big in latest Weber Shandwick exit

PR move

Bound for Big things: Stewart Argo

Marketing agency Big Partnership has hired Stewart Argo as an associate director based in its Edinburgh office.

Mr Argo joins Big following six years as an associate director at Weber Shandwick, where he led a wide variety of corporate and public sector accounts.

He is the latest senior departure from Weber Shandwick following moves by Paula McNulty and Harry Hussein.

Mr Argo spent 15 years in-house at NHS Grampian, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency and the City of Edinburgh Council, having begun his career as a journalist with BBC Radio Scotland.

In his new role he will work closely with Stephanie Clark, the Edinburgh office director, and will also be involved with clients and in campaigns across all offices, particularly in corporate PR, public sector, stakeholder engagement and overall strategy.

Big’s chief executive Allan Barr said: “Stewart’s a very significant signing for us. He’s someone we’ve been tracking for a long time and his enthusiasm for the business was obvious from our first discussions.”

Mr Argo said: “I’m excited about bringing my skills and experience to the challenges faced by Bog’s current and prospective clients.”