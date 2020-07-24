Arbikie lands Canada deal for Tattie Bogle vodka

Export agreement

A family affair: Iain, John and David Stirling

Scottish sustainable distillery, Arbikie has secured a deal that will see its Tattie Bogle brand, Scotland’s first potato vodka, on sale through Toronto’s state-owned retail and wholesale business, the LCBO.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario is a government enterprise and one of the world’s largest buyers and retailers of alcoholic drinks.

Owned by the Stirling family, Arbikie has agreed a substantial undisclosed distribution deal with SGWS, a Canadian drinks importer.

Tattie Bogle is named after the ‘Tattie Bogles’ (the ancient Scots name for potato scarecrows) that once stood sentry over all potato fields.

Arbikie director, John Stirling described the Ontario agreement as a “landmark distribution deal”.

He said: “Our aim has always been to disrupt the vodka market by highlighting the importance of our base ingredients and how these impact on the flavour profile.

“Our philosophy has always been about sustainability, innovation and quality, and our global consumers are very much buying into the opportunity to trace the ingredients in their spirits.

“The growing desire for provenance and traceability of ingredients is very now and this latest deal reflects this trend.”

* Net income from LCBO sales goes to the province in the form of an annual dividend. Through expansion and refreshing of its store network, together with improvements to operational efficiency and the customer shopping experience, the LCBO has been able to increase its fiscal return to the government and people of Ontario each year for more than two decades. These revenues help pay for important public services including health care, education and infrastructure.

