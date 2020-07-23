65 jobs to be axed at Caledonian Waldorf hotel

Impact of lockdown

The ‘Caley’ will be forced to lose staff

Edinburgh’s five star Caledonian Waldorf Astoria Hotel is to axe 65 jobs as it attempts to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus meltdown in tourism.

The Hilton-owned hotel will also change the working hours of a further 135 of its 290 staff.

A consultation process began on Monday and will close in September.

A Hilton spokeswoman said: “Covid-19 has created unprecedented challenges for our industry and with social distancing measures and travel restrictions remaining in place, it is unlikely we will get back to normal operations for some time.

“As a result, we are having to make some very difficult decisions about our future structure.

“We have worked hard to minimise the impact on jobs so far, but we have been left with no choice but to resize and restructure the team at The Caledonian.

Follow Daily Business on Facebook

“Over the coming weeks, we will be discussing future plans with our team members so that we can hear their views and minimise the impact on jobs as much as possible.”

Hilton said it would begin holding weddings and conferences again as soon as Scottish government restrictions were lifted.

The hotel, which has 241 rooms, was constructed from 1899 to 1903 as part of the Caledonian Railway’s Edinburgh Princes Street railway station.

Famous guests have included Charlie Chaplin, Elizabeth Taylor, Bing Crosby, Sir Sean Connery and Eva Longoria.