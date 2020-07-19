£50m hotel to replace Debenhams in Princes St

The department store chain is expected to leave Princes Street

Debenhams is expected to quit Edinburgh’s premier shopping street to make way for a £50 million hotel.

The troubled department store chain is said to be intent on moving out of the Princes Street unit which is owned by pensions and investment company Legal & General.

Plans for a four star hotel and rooftop spa with views of the castle will be submitted this week, according to The Scotsman.

The development is likely to include shared office space. While the plan is not likely to come to fruition until 2024 it will represent another step in the changing face and function of Princes Street.

The House of Fraser store at the west end is bring turned into a Johnnie Walker whisky experience, while luxury hotel group Red Carnation has acquired the former Royal Over-Seas League private club at 100 Princes Street. It will return to its original purpose, having been opened in 1879 as the Windsor Hotel.

New Look is vacating its modern unit built just a few years ago at the western end of the street and Whitbread wants to expand its neighbouring Premier Inn hotel into the unit to create 59 rooms and a 387 sqm ground floor restaurant.