£20m gap site plan will provide 100 apartments

Glasgow city project

Artist’s impression of the development

Plans for 100 apartments and ground floor retail units in central Glasgow have been unveiled as part of a regeneration project.

The site at 520-522 Sauchiehall Street includes a B-listed building and has lain derelict since a nightclub closed in 2011.

Edinburgh-based developer Consensus Capital has announced a £20 million proposal designed by ADP Architecture as part of the Sauchiehall Street Avenues Project.

Glasgow City Council is encouraging the creation of more homes in the area as part of its regeneration and redevelopment of the city centre.

A newly built, mixed-use tower of 100 studio and one-bedroom apartments will be located on the site to help meet a growing demand for homes.

The developer is discussing with a heritage consultant the feasibility of retaining the existing façade of the red sandstone building at 520 Sauchiehall Street as part of its proposal, which will soon be submitted to councillors.

If approved, it is hoped work on the project can start in spring 2021 with a completion date set for June 2022.

Closed shops in Sauchiehall Street are a focus for renewal (pic: Terry Murden)

Mark Emlick, chief executive of Consensus Capital, said: “This project will provide more than 100, high-quality modern homes suitable for first-time buyers, single professionals and couples.

“Development of Sauchiehall Street has, for a long time, focused on servicing the night-time economy and there is a desire among city planners and local people, to return the area to its original, mixed use.”

He added: “The residential units will create significant economic benefit to the local area, encouraging key workers and graduates to remain in the city and providing a highly-connected location for city-centre living.”